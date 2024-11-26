Cynthia Erivo reflects on struggles and fears ahead of coming out as Queer

Cynthia Erivo opens up about the 'trepidation' of coming out as Queer.

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about the emotional journey of coming out as bisexual, revealing the "trepidation" she initially felt.

In an interview on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the Wicked star shared how she feared offending people when she made her sexuality public.

However, Erivo now feels empowered and completely at peace with her identity.

Reflecting on her decision to come out in May 2022 during an interview with British Vogue, she expressed pride in the way she shared her truth.

"I feel very powerful. I feel very, very in my skin, in my body," she said. "There's something really wonderful about watching someone who is just living, enjoying her life, working, creating, and just being."

Despite the initial fears, she revealed that the weight of others' opinions has lessened over time.

"Sometimes you approach it with a fair amount of trepidation like, 'Are people going to be okay with me?'" she said.

"But then you sort of stop caring that much because it's just who I am. It's just part of the tapestry of the human being that is in front of you."

The Wicked star shared that while her path hasn’t been without major setbacks, each struggle has contributed to her growth, helping her shed external expectations and embrace her true self.

Reflecting on the emotional toll of rejection and hurt, she explained that it’s only by allowing those experiences to strengthen rather than diminish her that she has been able to evolve.

"My life has not been perfect... But if you're willing to allow those things to grow you instead of shrink you, it sort of keeps revealing different pages of who you are," she said.

Erivo, who came out publicly as bisexual in 2022, also touched on her conversations with Wicked co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Lena Waithe about their shared queer experiences.