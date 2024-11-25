Victoria Beckham reduces stress levels by ‘not cooking’

Victoria reveals child Harper says 'I can burn water'

Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham has admitted that she cannot cook at all.

Victoria shared that her four children namely, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper and husband, David Beckham is not at all impressed by her culinary skills.

Recently, when the 50-year-old diva was asked how she reduces her stress levels, she simply replied by saying that she just does not put her hands in anything that she isn’t good at genuinely.

The former footballer’s wife stated, “By not taking on anything I genuinely don’t think I can do. Oh and by not cooking...”

Victoria, 50, jokingly went on to say that her son Harper says, ‘I can burn water.’

"So it’s probably better for everyone that I don’t”, she concluded.

This comes after the Wannabe singer revealed that she has been avoiding meat and wheat to prevent acne.

"It was because of my skin that I became very careful about what I ate.”

Victoria Beckham has been eating the same things for the last 25 years as told by husband David. According to him, she very rarely deviates from her eating routine.