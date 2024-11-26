Elton John shares struggles with loss of sight in eye

Elton John revealed he is gradually losing vision in his eyes.

Elton John revealed he has been losing vision in his right eye.

On November 25th, the 77-year-old British singer appeared on Good Morning America and shared, "I had an infection in the South of France, and it's been four months now that I haven't been able to see."

He further told host Robin Roberts that he lost vision in his right eye in July, and his left eye isn’t doing well either.

While he expressed difficulty making music, he is hopeful and optimistic about finding a solution.

"There's hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment," he said.

"I can do something like this interview, but going into the studio and recording is difficult because I can't see the lyrics to start."

The Rocket Man singer told Robin that they have been in search of ways to make his situation better, and that’s the only thing that’s he is focused on.

"It kinda floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything," the singer added.

In September, the Cold Heart hitmaker first revealed that he was struggling with a severe eye infection.

He took to Instagram on September 3rd and shared, "I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process, and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."