SZA teases major music drop 'before the year is over'

SZA is getting ready to end 2024 with a bang.
The Grammy-winning artist revealed during a livestream with Kai Cenat and Lizzo via Billboard that she’s planning to release a “whole new project” before the year wraps up.
When pressed about release dates, SZA hinted that her fans won’t have to wait much longer, teasing: “It will be out before the year is over.”
The new release will mark a major comeback for the Kill Bill hitmaker after her record-breaking sophomore album, SOS, released in 2022.
SOS saw monumental success, dominating the Billboard 200 with a No. 1 debut and 318,000 equivalent album units in its first week. It also set a record for the biggest streaming week for an R&B album by a woman, racking up 404.6 million on-demand streams. With SOS spending a staggering 10 weeks atop the chart, it became the first R&B album by a woman to hit double digits since Mariah Carey’s debut in 1991.
The news also ties into what SZA revealed earlier this year in British Vogue: she's readying not one but two major releases. Along with a deluxe version of SOS, she's working on her highly anticipated third studio album, Lana.
With the emotional depth that defined SOS, SZA shared that her upcoming music marks a shift towards a more "beautiful" and "possible" place in her journey, moving past the pain that once fueled her songwriting.
