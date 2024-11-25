Adele shares career update after wrapping successful Las Vegas residency

Adele reveals what she will do during her hiatus during last Las Vegas residency

Adele finally wrapped her 100th show on November 23rd, 2024, after kicking off her Weekends with Adele at Caesars Palace back in November 2022.

Despite a strong finish, earning a massive nine-figure sum from the residency, the 36-year-old admitted that she was unsure what's next in her career.

“I don’t have any f—king plans,” she told the audience in an emotional speech, via The Sun.

“I’m not doing anything else,” she added. “I’m actually sing[ing] myself about what I’m going to do.”

The Set Fire to the Rain crooner mulled, “I guess I’ll just day-drink. I just dunno when I want to next come on stage” while telling fans that “it’s time to move on.”

“It’s time for the next chapter and it’s time for the next season of my life,” she said.

During the emotional speech, 16-time Grammy-winning also took a moment to make a heartfelt comment about how her 11-year-old son was the reason behind her successful residency.

“To my son, I chose to do a residency mainly because I f—ing hate touring, but I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal,” she shared.

“I did do that. But I also wouldn’t change it for the world I get to be with him on the weekends now because obviously you can’t always come,” she continued.

“All I wanted to do was do some shows and just fall in love with performing again.”

Adele’s Weekend with Adele Las Vegas residency was in support of her 2021 album 30, which was based on her personal life experiences including her struggles while going through divorce.

The singer reportedly earned a $100 million for her year-long Las Vegas residency.