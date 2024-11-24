Ridley Scott explains why he thinks emperors were ‘crazy’

Ridley Scott shares his thoughts on emperors

Ridley Scott has recently explained why he thinks emperors were “crazy”.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Gladiator II director shared the historical reason behind all his emperors being considered a little bit “crazy”.

“People forget that all the wealthy, high-end senatorial Roman aristocracy would live on water which was piped through lead pipes and lead tanks,” said the movie-maker.

Ridley told THR, “People don’t think about that. Your choice is water or wine.”

“When you drink water, it’s through a lead system that by then could be 200 years old,” he continued.

The director added, “No wonder they’re crazy. They’re all going halfway to Alzheimer’s.”

According to Science magazine, “High-born Romans sipped beverages cooked in lead vessels and channeled spring water into their homes through lead pipes.”

Other than physical problems, lead poisoning can also cause behavioural issues, like depression, irritability and trouble with concentration and memory.

Meanwhile, Ridley shared his original cut of Gladiator II was nearly four hours long, and that an extended cut might someday be released.

The synopsis read, “With rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake, Lucius looks to the past to find the strength and honor needed to return the glory of Rome to its people.”