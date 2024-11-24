Bethenny Frankel goes Instagram official with new flame

Bethenny Frankel shared first video of new beau on her Instagram account

Bethenny Frankel hard launched her new romance with Tom Villante.

On Saturday, November 23, the Real Housewives of New York City star took to her Instagram to post a short clip of getting cosied up in a warm fury blanket while Villante was lighting up fire for her.

"POV: he buys you a luxury heated throw & builds a fire while you sip an overpriced latte," she overlaid the text on the video, accompanied by a brief caption that read, "Because #imworthit #andmyman."

Frankel, 54, also posted a similar snapshot on her Instagram Stories.

This is the first time the Skinnygirl mogul has posted a photo or video of her new beau on her social media account since they started dating this past summer.

Earlier this month, she made her first public appearance with Villante at the Yellowstone premiere.

On Thursday, November 7, the former Bravolebrity stepped out with her new partner in New York City for the highly anticipated premiere of the second part of Yellowstone's fifth season.

Although the couple didn’t walk the red carpet, they posed for several photos inside the venue alongside fellow attendees.

Frankel was first pictured holding hands with Villante in early September, six months after her breakup with ex-fiancé Paul Bernon.