Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons share warm hug at 'The Big Bang Theory' reunion

The Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons embraced each other during an unexpected reunion.

On Saturday, November 23, Cuoco, 38, took to her Instagram stories to offer a glimpse from her recent visit to Parsons’ Broadway production of Our Town in New York City, where the two shared a sweet moment.

"Go see Jim Parsons in @ourtownbraodway! It is beyond!" she captioned the snapshot of the two sharing a warm, cosy hug underneath a backstage staircase.

"I surprised him," she said, adding a GIF that read, "Reunited."

Cuoco, who played Sheldon’s quirky neighbour Penny on The Big Bang Theory, which wrapped its 12-season run in 2019, has remained close to her former co-stars.

Fans have frequently asked about the possibility of a Big Bang Theory reboot, but Parsons, 51, made it clear in October that he has no interest in revisiting the show anytime soon.

While there’s no word on a Big Bang Theory reboot, a prequel, Young Sheldon, was created to explore the early years of Parsons' character, Sheldon Cooper, growing up in Texas.

The show concluded earlier this year, and in October, another spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, debuted, continuing the Big Bang franchise.