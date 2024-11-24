Josh Brolin turns down James Cameron’s THIS blockbuster movie

Josh Brolin makes shocking admission about turning down James Cameron's blockbuster movie

Josh Brolin has recently made shocking confession about turning down James Cameron’s hit movie.

In a new interview for In Depth With Graham Bensinger, the No Country for Old Men star recently revealed he rejected a role in an Avatar sequel that James wanted him to play.

“I heard he was angry," said Josh.

The Brothers actor continued, “I understand it, because when you have something in your mind and you have a status and a power… you're used to people feeling really grateful that you are offering it to them.”

However, Josh noted, “I don't know if that's the case with him because I don't know him well enough.”

“But it was based on the [project]. It wasn't based on him,” added the Avengers: Endgame actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Josh opened up about selecting a sci-fi series, saying, “I wasn't trying to get Dune.”

“I went in to pitch a different idea. And then I ended up — [producer] Mary Parent looked at me and was like, 'What about Josh for Dune?’” explained the Flag Day actor.

Josh disclosed that he “didn't even need to read the script,” because it's Denis, and “I love Denis”.

“So, I had a relationship with Denis, and it was like, 'I don't care what the role is, I'll do anything with you,’” added the actor.