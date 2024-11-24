King Charles’ medical team head issues warning over major health risk

King Charles’ doctor issues warning over major health risk

King Charles’ doctor put spotlight on a major running health risk which is set to escalate if not given immediate attention.

The monarch, who is currently being treated for cancer, with which he was diagnosed earlier this year, hired Dr Michael Dixon, an NHS GP, as the Head of the Royal Medical Household after ascending to the throne in 2022.

Dr Dixon is disheartened and worried by the growing health risk after weight-loss injections, originally meant for diabetic patients, are increasingly getting popular with the public.

In an interview with The Times, the doctor stressed that making Ozempic easily accessible to public means completely disregarding responsibility over its effects.

He noted that it was “madness” that one in six UK adults are on antidepressants: a figure he partly blames on the pressure GPs are under.

According to a friend of King Charles, the monarch believes in alternative medicines and has “always taken a holistic approach to health and it has served him well over the past year.”

Dr Nixon is also a supporter of alternative medicine, which would explain his position in Charles’ medical team.

The medical expert went onto explain that the “endgame is the community looking after itself and individuals looking after themselves.”

“If you only have five or ten minutes per appointment, it’s far easier for me to give you Prozac, than to start talking about life stresses, work and all the rest of it,” he continued.

“The more we are dependent on professionals, on Ozempic, on everything else, the less self-dependent we become and the less sustainable the health service becomes.”