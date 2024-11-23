Helicopter carrying KP govt delegation 'attacked' in Parachinar

A representational image of a helicopter. — Reuters/File

PARACHINAR: A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s helicopter with high-level delegation onboard has reportedly come under attack in Parachinar, Geo News reported on Saturday.

They said the helicopter carrying KP Law Minister Aftab Alam and other officials from Peshawar to Kurram district came under attack.

The helicopter made safe landing following the firing incident while all delegation members remained unhurt.

The sources said that the delegation — headed by KP Law Minister Aftab Alam — was tasked by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to visit Kurram district following deadly gun attack on a convoy of vehicles which left 44 dead and scores wounded.

Other members of the delegation include KP Chief Secretary Aslam Chaudhry, Kohat Division commissioner, Kohat Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and others, they added.

It is noteworthy to mention here that CM Gandapur had instructed the delegation to thoroughly monitor the developments and present a report besides ordering to activate Jirga to improve law and order situation in Kurram two days ago.

However, the delegation had failed to reach Kurram due to closure of roads leading to the district following a dispute between two rival groups.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.