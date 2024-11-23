Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land in trouble with new show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix show has attracted massive reactions from royal fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest trailer for their series, Polo, was released on Thursday, however, several royal fans were not impressed over one particular thing.

The streaming network released the new two-minute trailer on social media, captioning: "Polo, a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of the sport, is coming to Netflix on December 10. From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

But, the latest release has attracted massive backlash as several royal fans are criticising the show over animal cruelty.

Peta, a charity that campaigns to end animal abuse, has previously slammed the sport ahead of the Duke and Duchess's Netflix show release and said that polo is "hard on horses".

"while it’s easy to be wooed by the glitz on display at the matches, there is no doubt that polo is more grim than glamourous for the horses," the charity believes.

Fans also reacted to the trailer, with one commenting on Youtube: "Watching a series that glorifies animal abuse is utterly despicable. The Real Housewives of Horse Abuse will be a hard pass for me. Shame on you Netflix."

"This is a celebration of animal cruelty. These aren't athletes, they are animal abusers," another reacted.

While, a third one responded: "I shudder to think of the animal rights abuses committed for this sport as well."

Another wrote: "This is a vile sport in terms of how they treat those animals."

"Pity those poor horses, suffering for rich men's kicks!!," said one animal lover.