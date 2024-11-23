Meghan Markle makes sad admission as Harry plans UK trip: 'miss your country'

Meghan Markle finally admitted that the festive season made people "miss" their homelands amid Prince Harry's separation from his family in the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently hosted a holiday dinner for refugee Afghan women residing in California, opened up about her Thanksgiving traditions during an interview with Marie Claire.

Meghan revealed she has "pretty low-key" celebrations with her husband and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In 2023, Meghan and Harry started the Welcome Project to support programs for Afghan women, who have resettled in the United States.

Notably, during the dinner with Afghan women, the former Suits actress shared that holidays bring back emotional memories.

She said, "From my standpoint, I think part of why we wanted to make sure we had this opportunity to all be together again — so many of us — right now is that as the holidays come up, and have already begun in many regards, it brings up so much emotion for people."

Meghan added, "You miss home, you miss your country, and also can find comfort in the new community that you have here. I’m grateful that we are able to be a part of that community."

It is important to note that the Duchess' touching remarks about homesickness came amid rumours of Prince Harry's return to the UK.