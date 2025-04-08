Meghan Markle opens up about anxiety before As Ever's 'embarrassing' launch

Meghan Markle's customers were left empty-handed despite receiving a confirmation for their orders

Meghan Markle is opening up about the nerve-wracking moments leading up to the launch of her brand, As Ever.

On April 8, the Duchess of Sussex launched her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder just days after her lifestyle brand As Ever sold out its first product in under an hour, leaving many paying customers empty-handed in an "embarrassing" turn of events.

In the debut episode, Meghan admitted that she was overthinking everything as the launch day neared.

“For example, a month ago, I was absolutely consumed with packaging,” she shared. “Boxes. It's all I could think about.”

From eco-friendly packing peanuts to sticker placement, nothing escaped her 3 a.m. spirals.

Her guest and longtime friend, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, offered a little perspective and a trick for calming the mental chaos. “Will this matter in five minutes? Five hours? Five days?” she said of her “rule of fives.” “If it's not going to matter in five years, throw it out the window.”

Meghan came under fire after a technical glitch caused customers to receive a confirmation for the honey they never actually received, as the product sold out in under an hour.

Though she sent an apology email to fans and promised compensation, royal reporter Kinsley Schofield noted that fans would likely be “angry” seeing Meghan’s celebrity friends receiving PR packages while they got nothing.

Schofield told GB News, “This is incredibly embarrassing for someday that’s trying to brand herself as a girl boss.”