Rihanna to launch new venture after Fenty Beauty

Rihanna throws fans into frenzy after hinting launch of new brand

Hollywood star Rihanna is launching a new line of clothing brand, focusing on children.

As per Life & Style, the singer is eager to venture into designing clothing for youngsters.

An insider revealed that the 36-year-old has focused her ambitions on creating designs for kids.

For the unknown, the Work vocalist embarked on her initial business endeavor with Puma, back in 2015.

However, she ended the venture in 2017 to pursue other interests.

Marking her comeback, the star introduced her own haircare brand, Fenty Hair, on June 13, 2024.

"She understands that she can provide products that other parents will appreciate," the source concluded.

On the other hand, the music icon was also intending to launch a collection of reusable cloth diapers.

The businesswoman’s fourth coming brand might achieve milestone in children’s market, especially since she shares two children with her partner, A$AP Rocky.

On the work front, Rihanna made her debut through the release of her first two studio albums, Music of the Sun (2005) and A Girl Like Me (2006).

Both influenced by Caribbean music, the albums peaked within the top ten on the US Billboard 200 chart.