Zac Efron makes first appearance with Phoebe Dynevor amid shoot

Zac Efron and Phoebe Dynevor seen walking hand-in-hand ahead of new movie

Zac Efron, who is currently filming for an upcoming thriller with co-star Phoebe Dynevor, was spotted walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles.

The High School Musical alum and Phoebe looked cut a glamourous figure together as they were filmed arriving to an event.

The 29-year-old actress donned a green printed dress for the occasion as she emerged from a car with Zac who wore a dashing brown suit, as seen in fan-posted pictures.

This comes after The Greatest Showman actor was cast into the A24 movie earlier this year after his performance in The Iron Claw in 2023.

The upcoming movie Famous is based on a novel of the same name written by Blake Crouch.

Crouch is famous for his other best-selling novel Dark Matter.