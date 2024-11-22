Jennifer Lopez reveals sacrifice she made to reunite with Ben Affleck for 'Unstoppable'

Jennifer Lopez's powerful performance in 'Unstoppable' draws Oscar buzz ahead of release.

Jennifer Lopez opened up about the major personal shift she had to make to step into the role of Judy Robles, a wrestler's mother, in the new film Unstoppable, directed by her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The Bronx-born star shared that to truly honor the character, she had to "let go of her ego" and embrace a completely different persona.

In an interview with Amazon/MGM, which she later shared on her Instagram Stories, Lopez explained, "There was no JLo at all. I disappeared completely into Judy."

The role, which is already generating Oscar buzz, saw Lopez strip away her glamorous public image to portray a real woman, telling the true-life story with raw authenticity.

Lopez reflected on her approach to the role: "It was an honor to be a part of Anthony's story and to play Judy.

I had to go in with no ego—just pure respect for the person I was playing. That person on screen is just Judy."

She also shared how spending time with the real Judy Robles, both alone and as a mother, helped her bring the character to life with depth and compassion.

Her performance in Unstoppable is proving to be a standout moment in her career, showcasing a new level of vulnerability and commitment to storytelling.

In the emotional trailer, she delivers a standout performance, yelling, crying, and channeling her iconic Bronx 'tude as she fiercely defends her son’s right to succeed.

Set to hit theaters on December 6 and streaming on Prime Video by January 16, Unstoppable promises to be a film that not only showcases Lopez’s powerful acting but also sends a message of perseverance and belief in the face of adversity.