Dwayne Johnson shares sneak peek into new film 'Moana 2'

Dwayne Johnson has recently shared a sneak peek from his upcoming animated film Moana 2 in a new Instagram update.
On November 22, the 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude by sharing a video of himself for the love and response his new movie got.
In the viral video, Dwayne said he is beyond grateful to his fans for making his forthcoming movie a much-anticipated.
The father-of-three said, "This movie is deeply personal and I am looking forward to seeing each one of you at the Kapolei, Hawaii island for the big night."
The Red One star has also written an emotional caption for his well-wishers, "Aloha from Hawaii and happy MOANA 2 world premiere day Crazy full circle moment, to be able to bring our Moana2 premiere + global press junket here to Hawaii."
"I’m humbled and honoured. For ancestors and culture. And the world to join us in mana & joy," the renowned actor added.
For the unversed, Dwayne will voice the popular character of his movie Moana as Uncle Maui.
Reportedly, Moana 2 will be released in theatres on November 27, 2024.
It is also pertinent to mention that Dwayne’s daughters Jasmine and Tiana will land their voices in the sequel.
Selena Gomez reacts to fan's comment on her multiple releases this year
'John Wick' director reveals he learned a year later that Eva Longoria saved the film during crucial time
Taylor Swift’s pal Cara Delevingne reflects on brief stay with the singer after horrible breakup
Nicole Kidman defends herself for her choices
Prince Harry's plea to King Charles revealed amid his plan to return to UK
Taylor Swift surprises fans by singing breakup remix song aimed at Joe Jonas at Toronto concert