Dwayne Johnson shares sneak peek into new film 'Moana 2'

Dwayne Johnson shares a sneak peek from new film ‘Moana 2’: ‘I’m humbled’

Dwayne Johnson has recently shared a sneak peek from his upcoming animated film Moana 2 in a new Instagram update.

On November 22, the 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude by sharing a video of himself for the love and response his new movie got.

In the viral video, Dwayne said he is beyond grateful to his fans for making his forthcoming movie a much-anticipated.

The father-of-three said, "This movie is deeply personal and I am looking forward to seeing each one of you at the Kapolei, Hawaii island for the big night."

The Red One star has also written an emotional caption for his well-wishers, "Aloha from Hawaii and happy MOANA 2 world premiere day Crazy full circle moment, to be able to bring our Moana2 premiere + global press junket here to Hawaii."

"I’m humbled and honoured. For ancestors and culture. And the world to join us in mana & joy," the renowned actor added.

For the unversed, Dwayne will voice the popular character of his movie Moana as Uncle Maui.

Reportedly, Moana 2 will be released in theatres on November 27, 2024.

It is also pertinent to mention that Dwayne’s daughters Jasmine and Tiana will land their voices in the sequel.