Keke Palmer’s heartbreaking admission about childhood stardom

Keke Palmer on being a breadwinner for her family at a young age: Video

Keke Palmer has recently declared she’s not a victim but the victor in her life during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last week.

The Never Been Kissed actress asked Keke about what it's like to be the breadwinner in her family at a young age.

To which the Nope actress responded, “It's overwhelming.”

“Something overwhelms you and you don’t know how to process it,” continued the 31-year-old.

Keke noted that is something “traumatising” whether “it’s to the body or to the mind”.

Reflecting on the pitfalls of child stardom, the Alice actress explained, “When you become a celebrity child and you make more money than your parents, it’s traumatising.”

Keke also said that it’s hurting when other people say that their “parents are worthless”.

Recalling her childhood, the Hustlers star revealed, “Growing up in a small town where my parents made $40k a year while I am making that on one movie and people are judging my parents and these people gave up everything to make me what I am today.”

“It has taken so much for me to get to the point of saying ‘You don’t get to tell my story and not even get the right to tell their story,” stated Keke.

The actress pointed out that the “truth is my family had worked days and nights for their daughter to pursue her dream, which is why she became a generational talent”.

In the end, Keke added, “I am not a victim, I am the victor.”