Selena Gomez hints at leaving music for acting

Selena Gomez on leaving music for acting

Selena Gomez seems to have had enough of music, and now wants to explore a career more in acting.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter for their new cover story, the songstress talked about wanting to move towards acting as a career.

When asked, “Looking ahead, what else do you want to accomplish, professionally?”, the diva had an answer that may shock fans.

“I think I’ve done just as much as I wanted to do in music,” she said, adding, “but it’s exciting because I feel like I haven’t even started in film and TV”.

Selena further added, “even though I know I’ve been a part of some great projects and I’m really proud of them. I like that I have to earn my position, and I love storytelling. So, I’m excited to do more of that.”

But the outlet’s rep couldn’t believe it after the Wizards of Waverly Place actress teased at leaving music behind, so they asked again, “When you say you’ve done what you wanted to do with music…”

But the Calm Down singer reassured with an answer what fans would have wanted to hear too.

“Almost done. Music isn’t going away. I just set it down for a second,” she said.