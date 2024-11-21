'The Karate Kid' Ralph Macchio earns spot on 'Hollywood Walk of Fame'

Ralph Macchio played Daniel LeRusso in 'The Karate Kid' 1984

The OG Karate Kid Ralph Macchio has achieved a milestone as he just earned himself a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Wednesday, the superstar received the honourary star in the presence of his co-stars William Zabka and Tamlyn Tomita.

Ralp’s name has been laid next to his late co-star Pat Morita from the evergreen franchise. He felt honoured to take the place alongside him.

Therefore, he expressed his happiness in a statement that read: “To have this star placed right next to my acting partner from that film, the great Pat Morita, is so meaningful to me, so powerful to me.”

The Cobra Kai actor further explained his relationship with the late star and described it as a 'soulful magic', reported The Standard.

“Our partnership is something I always described as a soulful magic of The Karate Kid films, and he is still here today blessing all these stories that are moving forward. I can feel him here.”

He continued: “The fact that that was part of the decision in putting us together, it means the world to me.”

Macchio played the role of Daniel LeRusso; a student of Karate, in the 1984 family-action. Meanwhile, Morita depicted the character of Mr. Miyagi, who teaches LeRusso the tricks of the combat.