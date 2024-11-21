Taylor Swift and Ronan Farrow – new friends in tinseltown?

Taylor Swift making headlines for her friendship with Ronan Farrow

Taylor Swift has recently been making headlines for her “close friendship” with Ronan Farrow.

An insider spilled to Page Six that Taylor “is very close” with Mia Farrow and Woody Allen’s son after they were spotted partying it up in New York City this week

“Taylor and Ronan seem to be very close friends. They got excited, hugged, kissed, and she grabbed his hand and went to the private room with the others,” said an insider as they both joined Faith Hill and Este Haim at the club Chez Margaux on Tuesday.

The outlet reported that Taylor, Ronan, his partner Hamer Morgenstern and their group hung out in their “private room”.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor’s new friend Ronan is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and contributing writer at The New Yorker.

Interestingly, he’s a “liberal” and has used his platforms to criticises abuses in Hollywood, which included Harvey Weinstein and his own father Woody, who was accused of sexual misconduct by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow back in 1992.

In 2016, Ronan wrote a piece for The Hollywood Reporter slamming Woody's alleged “strange behaviour” towards Dylan as a seven-year-old child and claimed that his sister's allegations were “credible”.

In 2017, Ronan’s investigative reporting disclosed a 20-year of sexual misconduct allegations which was made against industry’s powerful individuals like Harvey.

Meanwhile, Ronan reportedly earned the Pulitzer Prize for his revolutionary reporting.