IHC, PHC moved against PTI’s planned protest

PTI supporters holding a protest on a main artery in Peshawar on October 21, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: The high courts of Islamabad and Peshawar have been moved against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protest scheduled for November 24, in a bid to declare it "illegal" in light of the increased political unrest.

Concerns of a standoff are raised as the federal government prepares for the opposition party's "do-or-die" demonstration, with police gearing up to seal off Islamabad and the PTI asking its workers to ensure full participation in the protest.

The petition lodged at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) said order should be given to stop the PTI’s illegal protest, which gave an impression of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s "military expedition (lashkar kashi) on Islamabad and Punjab" as the protest was being led by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The petitioner said it was "highly detrimental to the unity of country and this aspect is much higher than financial concerns".

The plea said such protest without permission implied the country was devoid of law.

The complainant further prayed the court to direct the interior secretary, chief commissioner, and inspector general to stop the protest.

"They should be directed to protect fundamental rights of the petitioner and other people such as freedom of movement, freedom of trade and protection of property rights," he added.

The petition was filed by Advocate Rizwan Abbasi on behalf of a trader association president.

Meanwhile, hearing the petition, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq summoned the interior minister, interior secretary, Islamabad chief commissioner, and IGP today.

On the other hand, the plea filed at the PHC expressed apprehension that the protest slated for November 24 posed a grave risk to the law and order situation.

"The provincial government’s announcements (related to the protests) are affecting businesses," the plaintiff said, pleading to the court to halt the protest march.

He said millions of rupees would be wasted from the public exchequer in the demonstration, while the province was already embroiled in the worst situation of law and order.

"The protest march should be declared illegal, unconstitutional and against the fundamental rights," he said, noting that public funds were being utilised for political goals.

'Jihadi Squad'

As there are concerns about clashes, sources also informed Geo News that KP Cm Gandapur has formed a squad for the protest, called "Jihadi".

The squad will comprise 9,000 members from the PTI Youth Wing, sources said, mentioning that the decision was taken during a meeting in Peshawar.

The sources further stated that Provincial Minister Meena Khan and KP CM's Special Assistant Sohail Afridi will lead the squad. The special squad will be positioned at the front of the main procession and has been equipped with protective gear against shelling.

Speaking to Geo News, KP CM's Special Assistant Afridi clarified that the term "Jihadi Squad" signifies raising a voice against oppression, considering it a form of jihad.

He added that they would participate in the protest without concern for their safety.



— Additional input by Abubakar Sadiq from Peshawar.