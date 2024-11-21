Imran Khan faces new case: Trial to begin at Adiala Jail today

PTI founder Imran Khan in this undated image. — Facebook/@ImranKhanOfficial

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, has been booked in a new case by Rawalpindi police just hours after he secured bail in the Toshakhana 2.0 case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to the 71-year-old politician on Wednesday. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb approved his bail plea against surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

After the IHC approved his plea, the PTI founder is no longer wanted in any other case within Islamabad's jurisdiction.

However, late on Wednesday, the Rawalpindi police arrived at the Adiala Jail and formally “arrested” him in connection with a new case filed at the New Town police station.

According to a police spokesperson, the case stems from a PTI protest on September 27 and involves charges of incitement to arson and property damage under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

An anti-terrorism court will now start hearing the case at Adiala Jail today. Police investigators are expected to request Imran’s physical remand during today’s hearing.

The FIR names several PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Seemabia Tahir, Amir Mughar and Aliya Hamza, as co-accused.

The FIR levels charges of terrorism, attempted murder, vandalism, destroying public and state property, and interference in government operations, against the accused. It also claims that a petrol bottle was found with a suspect, Tahir, at the protest scene.

Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were arrested in the case on July 13, shortly after the former first couple was acquitted by a district and sessions court of Islamabad in the iddat case — also known as the un-Islamic nikah case.

The former first lady was released last month from jail in the Toshakhana 2.0 case after spending around nine months behind bars.

Their case was previously heard by the accountability court of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, it was transferred to the FIA in line with the Supreme Court's verdict restoring amendments to the anti-corruption laws.