Zayn Malik makes up with 'One Direction' lads at Liam Payne's funeral?

Zayn Malik was the first one to leave 'One Direction' in 2015

Liam Payne’s funeral not just marked the reunion of One Direction, but also seemed to have unified Zayn Malik with the band mates.

Payne, who has finally been laid to rest on November 20, had an edgy relationship with Malik in the past.

Not only with the late singer, but the Pillow Talk singer have had shaky terms with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson ever since he left the band in 2015.

The 31-year-old singer was the first one to leave the popular pop band.

He left the group without even dropping any hints or discussing with the other members, which ultimately left the boys unhappy and disappointed.

According to Mirror UK, Zayn, 31, wanted to leave behind all the differences and make up with the lads in the recent years.

Therefore, their relationship started to improve over the years and now the four of them were spotted paying final respects to Liam amid his funeral.

This was the first time, the Dusk Till Dawn singer was seen together with Harry, Louis and Niall.

One of the pictures from the Teardrops singer’s memorial showed Malik interacting with Tomlinson.

One Direction band was formed in 2010 after the joint decision of Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger at X-Factor.