Royal family makes delightful announcement

Princess Anne officially opens the largest rolling bascule bridge in the world

King Charles III's office has shared exciting news day after Buckingham Palace's glitzy event, which was not attended by Princess Kate.

Buckingham Palace has honoured Princess Anne as she officially opened £145million Gull Wing Bridge in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the picture of the historic event, with a caption: "The Princess Royal has opened the largest rolling bascule bridge in the world."

The Palace revealed: "The Gull Wing Bridge was named after the wings of a gull by three young people, Eva, Jack and Hayden, in a school competition."

Princes Royal, the only sister of King Charles, is often regarded as the 'hardest working' royal.

She arrived 30 minutes late to the opening due to bad weather but patient crowds were delighted when they caught a glimpse of the royal.

The Gull Wing Bridge is the largest rolling bascule bridge in the world and is lifted using hydraulic cylinders. The bridge was designed to combat congestion and publicly opened on September 7 to welcome traffic.