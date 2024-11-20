Britney Spears' reunion with son Jayden was a 'dream come true': Report

Britney was recently seen on a day out with Jayden, who has been visiting her in California

Britney Spears had been dreaming about reuniting with her sons despite years of estrangement — and last week, that dream came true.

The Princess of Pop’s sweet family reunion made headlines last week as she was spotted on a day out with her youngest-of-two sons, Jayden, after months apart. According to a source who spoke exclusively to Page Six, Spears “never gave up hope” on reconnecting with her 18-year-old and was overjoyed to spend meaningful time together again.

“It made her so happy to spend one-on-one time together and just hang out,” the insider revealed, describing the experience as “a dream come true” for Spears.

Jayden, who moved to Hawaii in August 2023 with his brother, Sean Preston, 19, and their father, Kevin Federline, has been visiting his mom in California. The family’s relocation followed Kevin’s wife, Victoria Prince, securing a job as a volleyball coach at the University of Hawaii.

The insider added that the reunion has given the Grammy-winner, 42, hope for a closer relationship with both of her sons. “Despite being apart for such a long time, Britney has never stopped loving her boys, and she never gave up hope on a reconciliation,” they said.

For Spears, the quality time with Jayden included “talking and laughing,” leaving the mom-of-two feeling optimistic about the future of their bond.