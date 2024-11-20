Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar may surprise fans with big move

Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lama, who initially ruled the world with their hit Bad Blood remix in 2014, could give a delightful surprise to the music lovers.

The two chart-topping musicians have created a buzz among their fans after DJ Snake hinted at their potential reunion.

Music producer Snake, on a French podcast's November 19 episode, spilled the thrilling news, claiming that Swift will feature on Kendrick Lamar's new album.

Snake went on claiming that it would be a “world premiere."

As soon as the clip went viral, fans took to social media X (formerly Twitter) expressing their eagerness and excitement for the rumoured track.

One wrote in reaction: “We will be streaming."

While another declared, “This would be Epic."

Meanwhile, one fan mocked Snake for making such claims, saying: “He should've let them announce it… attention seeker.”

Last year, when Bad Blood (feat. Kendrick Lamar) (Taylor's Version) was released, the 13-time Grammy winner expressed her gratitude to Lamar for rerecording the song.

“I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

It is to mention here that Taylor Swift nor Kendrick Lamar have not confirmed any news about their duet in the future.