US condemns recent rise in terrorist attacks in Pakistan

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller at the US State Department on October 01, 2024 in Washington, DC. — AFP

The United States has strongly denounced the recent wave of terrorist violence in Pakistan, including the abduction of seven policemen in Bannu and the ambush of a military convoy near the Afghan border.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller reaffirmed solidarity with Pakistan, acknowledging the nation’s ongoing battle against terrorism and committing to sustained cooperation in counterterrorism efforts.

“We condemn these and all terrorist attacks,” Miller stated during a press briefing.

“The Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists and violent extremists, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed or impacted by recent attacks.”

Miller reiterated the United States’ commitment to collaborating with Pakistan’s government and institutions to counter militant threats.

He emphasised the ongoing counterterrorism partnership, which includes high-level dialogues and consultations to strengthen Pakistan’s civilian and military capabilities to detect, prevent, and respond to such threats.

“We remain committed to engaging with government leaders and civilian institutions to identify opportunities to build capacity in detecting, preventing, and responding to threats posed by militant terrorist groups,” he said.

When asked about the role of militant groups based in Afghanistan, Miller underlined the need for bilateral cooperation but did not comment on specific actions against terrorist hideouts in Kabul.

The abduction of seven policemen in Bannu highlighted the increasing security challenges in Pakistan’s northwestern region. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin, the abducted policemen were rescued with the help of tribal leaders through a jirga, without any ransom or conditions.

The incident occurred after armed men seized control of the Rocha checkpost in the Ahmedzai sub-division of Bannu.

In recent months, there has been a sharp rise in attacks on law enforcement agencies and abductions of police personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

Earlier this month, a police constable was kidnapped from his home in Bannu’s Bakakhel Police Station jurisdiction.

As per a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter of 2024 saw a 90% increase in fatalities linked to terrorist violence and counterterrorism operations.

The report recorded 722 deaths and 615 injuries in 328 incidents, with KP and Balochistan accounting for 97% of fatalities.

These incidents underscore Pakistan’s ongoing battle against militancy, particularly in areas bordering Afghanistan. Despite the Taliban’s assurances to curb cross-border terrorism, militant groups continue to exploit the porous border to stage attacks.

The US acknowledged the challenges posed by cross-border militancy and emphasised the importance of its partnership with Pakistan in addressing these threats.

Miller noted: “We continue to have an important bilateral counterterrorism partnership with the Government of Pakistan, and it includes regular high-level dialogues.”