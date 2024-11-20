Punjab, Islamabad police gear up for upcoming PTI protest

Punjab Police Personnel try to repel protesters during a clash between Police and violent protesters against the arrest of PTI Chief Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court, at Mall road in Lahore on May 10, 2023. — APP/File

The Punjab and Islamabad police have intensified their preparations to uphold law and order ahead of the November 24 protest announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as authorities vowed to take firm action against any efforts disturbing the peace.

Over 10,700 police personnel from across Punjab have been put on standby, according to a letter issued by the Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Operations to all the relevant officers at the behest of Punjab’s police chief.

The standby force includes 3,500 personnel from the Punjab Highway Patrol, 1,000 personnel from the Special Protection Unit and 1,200 from the Training Directorate, the letter states.

The measure by the Punjab police comes after the PTI’s call for nationwide demonstrations on November 24, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan urging his supporters to march to Islamabad, emphasising that the party’s entire leadership would actively participate in the protest.

Khan's lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, said that the protest would not only take place in Islamabad, but throughout Pakistan and across the world where Imran's supporters were present.

The party has made four demands — revoke the 26th Constitutional Amendment, "restore" democracy and the Constitution, return the public’s mandate, and release all innocent political prisoners.

The Punjab police deployment plan includes contributions from various regions. For instance, 1,300 personnel from Gujranwala are already deployed, while 500 law-enforcers from Sargodha will remain on standby.

Other contributions include 200 personnel from Sheikhupura, 300 from Bahawalpur, and 300 from Muzaffargarh, the letter states.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration also has begun preparations to counter the PTI's unauthorised gathering.

Police have been supplied with tear gas, rubber bullets, and anti-riot gear. Leaves for all officers have been cancelled, while the Islamabad administration has requisitioned 8,000 additional personnel from Punjab, Sindh, and Kashmir. The reinforcements are expected to arrive in the federal capital by November 21.

It should be mentioned here that Section 144, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people, has been imposed in Islamabad for two months.

The Rangers and the Frontier Corps (FC) are already deployed in Islamabad. The city may be sealed off with shipping containers by Friday (November 22).

Meantime, the Capital Police have also compiled lists for potential arrests of elements who are likely to disrupt peace.