Zendaya wants to keep moviegoing experience for people: Here’s how

Zendaya believes it's important to 'trying to keep movies in theatres'

Zendaya has recently explained how she can the legacy of entertainment industry with her movie star image.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Euphoria actress said, “The landscape has changed. Our industry is different with streaming and social media.”

“I don’t really necessarily try to think about that aspect too much.”

Zendaya explained, “What I do think about is something that I think is important: trying to keep movies in theatres.”

The Challengers actress noted, “There’s a lot of people whose job it is to work at a movie theatre. And there’s a lot of smaller, family-owned theatres all over the place that we want to still exist.”

“I think there’s something so special about going to a movie theatre and experiencing a film in that way, with a group of strangers,” remarked the 28-year-old.

Zendaya told the outlet, “I grew up spending all day at the movie theatre. That’s all there was to do in the early 2000s after school. You’re just like, ‘I’ll meet you at the movies. Let’s go see whatever’s out.’”

The Dune actress pointed out, “What I try to focus on — still being able to have that moviegoing experience for people and keep that going.”

“With that comes, ‘Okay, well, we’ve got to do a lot of press then. We’re going to have to wear some intense fits to get people to go,” added Zendaya.