love Island's Amy Hart recalls stressful experiences during her wedding

love Island's Amy Hart has made major revelation about experiencing immense stress on her big day.

While reminiscing her wedding, Amy opened up about one issue she still sore about and that's missing out the food.

"I was very sad because there was, like, the best canapes ever," the former flight attendant jokingly stated."

“Everyone thought so. The food we had was so good. Everyone thought the canapes were the starters, because so many of them. They just kept coming. There was, like, 18 different varieties and unlimited amounts of them.'

"People were [thinking] 'oh, that's the starters'. And the starter came out, and it's huge, so people thought it was the main and then the main came out. Oh my God,” she concluded.

The 31-year-old further shared that the scheduled photography session refrained her from enjoying the dishes .

"I think the worst thing for me about the whole wedding was we would having our pictures done while the cocktail hour was on. So I got a selection of about eight canapes, and I'm still sore about it now."

Moreover, the reality Tv star and her husband wished that their big day returns for a day, allowing them to cherish it without any mental pressure.

For the unknown, Amy Hart married Sam Rason in September, one year after announcing their engagement.