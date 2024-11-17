Angelina Jolie greets fans at ‘Maria’ screening amid Brad Pitt legal battle

Angelina Jolie is set to go to the courtroom against ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie stayed back after the screening of her latest movie Maria, to meet her fans, before leaving the venue.

The 49-year-old actress presented a picture of elegance as she donned a black ensemble for the outing, per fan-posted pictures on Friday, November 15th.

Jolie styled her blonde hair straight and kept her makeup minimal for the outing.

Fans warmly welcomed the Maleficent actress as they waited for autographs and pictures.

Jolie’s biopic Maria will be released in select theatres on November 27th, before being available on Netflix from December 11th.

The recent outing comes after the Oscar-winning actress was hit by the news that she will be will be heading towards legal trial in the coming year with ex-husband Brad Pitt, for their shared French vineyard, Chateau Miraval.

An insider close to the case told Daily Mail, “It’s already been ugly, but it’s going to get even uglier as Angie is bent on retaliating against Brad and will continue to settle more old personal scores.”

The former couple’s legal battle centres around the vineyard they bought during their relationship, which has grown into a profitable winery, known for its award-winning rosé.