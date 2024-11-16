Prince Harry makes final decision about royal return, 'regrets' mistakes

Prince Harry makes final decision about royal return, 'regrets' past mistakes

Prince Harry has reportedly learned his lesson and decided to return to the royal family amid Meghan Markle's dance performance with her pals in the US.

The Duke of Sussex's recent moves have signalled as he wants to make amends with his dad, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

Hugo Vickers, royal biographer, believes that King Charles III's younger son has learned his lesson from criticising his family, adding that people in situations like his "always regret it".

According to the expert, the Duke "would do well to think of the future and try and build bridges rather than burn any more."

Praising Harry's wise decision to avoid further escalation with the Firm, he added: "I think it's quite good that he isn't saying things."

Vickers, in conversation with The Sun, said: "Maybe he's kind of got it off his chest…maybe he has nothing really much more to say because he hasn't had much to do with his family since."

The expert explained: "He came over for the Coronation. He came over to see his father when he was ill. He's been in England a few times with things like the Invictus Games and one or two other things.

"But he hasn't had any relations with the Royal Family. He hasn't been to see them."

Advising the Duke with his words of wisdom, Vickers added: "I don't think that some guy in the middle states of America appreciates a man who slags his father and family off in a book. They just don't do that sort of thing."

Lauding the monarch's reaction to the Duke's actions against the Palace, Vickers said, "I think the King has behaved in an exemplary way. He hasn't told us anything. He hasn't responded at all. By saying nothing, he makes it much easier for Prince Harry to reconcile."

The expert went on repeating: "I said it many times before, people can always reconcile if there is a willingness to compromise - that has to be on both sides."