Hailey Bieber gets back in game post-baby debut

Hailey Bieber gets into her working spirit after welcoming son Jack Blues Bieber

Hailey Bieber is getting into her working spirit, just two months after welcoming her son Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old model and beauty mogul took to her Instagram on Friday, November 15, to share a round-up of sizzling snaps from her shoot for skincare line Rhodes.

In the photo, the Rhode founder was spotted flaunting her toned figure in mini shorts as well as a fluffy brown sweater as she offered a rare glimpse into her pert derriere.

Another slide featured the supermodel posing in brown stockings for the endorsement of her latest product drop, which serves as a lip tint in the shade Cinnamon Roll.

The product is named after the founder’s popular cinnamon roll recipe.

Hailey's latest post follows her previous reveal, where she proudly showcased her toned tummy for the first time, posing in a candid mirror selfie.

Previously, Justin Bieber’s wife reacted to his formerly close relationship with Sean Diddy Combs as she posted a photo of the 30-year-old striking a middle-finger pose.

Sharing a photo of Justin wearing board shorts, she wrote in the caption, ‘Mood.’