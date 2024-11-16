Netflix live fight: Mike Tyson loses to Jake Paul in wildest bout

Jaun Paul felt to be crowned as the new boxing king after his victory against Mike Tyson in highly anticipated bout livestreamed by Netflix on Friday.

More than 70,000 spectators at AT&T Stadium were entertained by one of the wildest spectacles in recent sports history.

The 58-year-old former world heavyweight champion lost to the 27-year-old social media sensation after eight rounds on Friday night. Paul's youth proved to be an advantage against Tyson.

Netflix fans were irritated during the fight as they experienced some connection issues for a portion of the fight. Tyson received strong punches from Paul who kept the momentum throughout the match and ultimately won with 11-1 by unanimous decision.

Paul, who entered the fight as the betting favorite, is expected to make $40 million and Tyson is expected to make $20 million.

Tyson, who ruled the hearts with his boxing skill, appeared for the first time in pro fight since 2005, and his career record falls to 50-7.

However, Paul was over the moon after beating the champion as it was the biggest moment in a boxing career that started less than five years ago.