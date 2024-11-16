Meghan Markle issues first statement after major solo outing

Meghan Markle appeared in high spirits as she stepped out for a glamourous night without her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex was supporting her close friend and colourist Kadi Lee, who had launched her haircare line, at Gjelina restaurant Venice, California.

The outing came amid rumours of a professional separation between the couple especially after a whirlwind year of fails in their business ventures.

Meghan, who is an investor for the female-founded venture, not only spoke about her friendship with the business owner and how it inspired their vision.

“I was using boxed dye when I met her,” Meghan quipped, garnering a few laughs from the attendees, via People Magazine.

It is understood that Meghan has been taking professional hair care services from Kadi since the past four and a half years.

During an interview with InStyle, Meghan praised Kadi for her “mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that.”

She added, “I am so proud to invest in her as a friend and as a female founder.”

Royal biographer Angela Levin previously suggested that the Harry and Meghan are distancing from each other in businesses.

“All of the conversations were very negative, he was very sad about a lot of things, saying we’ve got to change the world, but actually what he means, I think, is that he wants to change the world,” Levin said.

She also speculated that once Meghan “finds that she’s okay on her own, then she’s satisfied”, Prince Harry might be “dropped” from her life as well.

Meanwhile, Harry has been pursuing his charity work in the UK and African countries, and reportedly, also considering to jump back into the royal fold.