Halle Bailey’s ex expresses desire to have another child with her 

Halle Bailey's ex-boyfriend, DDG, has recently expressed a surprising desire to have another child with her, despite their recent breakup.
On November 12, the 27-year-old American rapper released a YouTube video discussing his future plans, including his aspirations for more children.
In the viral video, DDG revealed that he does not desire to have "baby mamas" or anything like that.
"If I were to have another kid, it definitely would be with the same person. I don’t want to have kids with multiple people. I feel like that’s just too much," the I’m Geekin crooner said.
He also emphasized the importance of having his son, who is 10 months old, grow up with siblings close in age.
DDG explained, "I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is 1, you feel me? I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid."
"I’m perfectly fine with Halo," the Impatient hitmaker added.
However, Halle has not commented on the matter yet.
For the unversed, Halle and DDG sparked romance rumours in January 2022.
The two welcomed their first baby boy named Halo in December 2023.
The former couple announced their breakup in October 2024.
