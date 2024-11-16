Prince Andrew forces King Charles to reconsider decision about Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is set for a major blow following his latest win in the Royal Lodge row with his brother, King Charles.

After the monarch had cut off Andrew’s pocket money from the Privy Purse, the disgraced royal was able to prove he had income of “more than £3million a year from legitimate sources”.

The show of funds halted the possible eviction from the 30-room mansion, but Andrew’s worries are not yet over. The King, whose patience has been running thin, could take revenge after his brother humiliated him for constantly defying his direct orders.

“The King is very conscious that [The Lodge] is not entirely in his gift,” royal author Robert Hardman said during Daily Mail's Palace Confidential podcast.

According to reports, the Lodge is in bad state as Andrew not been maintaining its upkeep adequately. The crumbling paintwork, cracks, and black mould can be seen on the outside walls of the Windsor residence.

However, Andrew may be adamant to “stay put” at the Lodge, he may not been able to keep the treasures of the place in a humiliating blow.

“It’s a Crown Estate property and the Crown Estate ultimately answers to the government. The King can’t evict him, and wouldn’t want to anyway,” Hardman explained.

“The Royal Collection, which owns quite a lot of the treasures inside there, may say: ‘Well, we can't be confident that this place is safe anymore,’ and they’ll start taking the paintings and some of the furniture away.”

Hardman also pointed out that despite the show of funds, it is not certain if Andrew would be able to keep his lease.