Punjab successfully tests artificial rain to combat smog

The Punjab government successfully tested a local technology for artificial rain on Friday, aiming to combat smog across the province.

Jhelum and Gujar Khan received rainfall just a few hours after 'cloud seeding' was conducted in Jhelum, Gujar Khan, Chakwal, and Talagang.

The project jointly conducted by the Punjab government, Pakistan Army's Scientific Research and Development experts, Army Aviation, Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), and the Environmental Protection Agency.

All relevant institutions utilised their local expertise and advanced technology to successfully complete this trial.

The artificial rain aims to combat smog that has significantly dropped the visibility in Lahore, Multan and other parts of Punjab, increasing the risk of respiratory diseases and forcing closure of educational institutes and certain restrictions.

Lahore — a city of 14 million people stuffed with factories on the border with India — regularly ranks among the world's most polluted cities, but it has hit record levels this month, prompting authorities to take extraordinary measures to fight off smog.

As Punjab battles with air pollution with the arrival of winter season, the AQI of Punjab capital has topped Swiss group IQAir readings as the world's most polluted city, for most of the week.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated all scientific experts and associated institutions on the success of the artificial rain experiment.

This success will open new avenues for technological advancement in Pakistan and help alleviate weather-related issues for the public.

Meanwhile, Punjab province declared a health emergency due to toxic smog on Friday, banning construction, shutting schools for another week and moving universities online, while hundreds of thousands of Muslims prayed for rain and forgiveness.

The faithful gathered at over 600 government-run mosques in the province for "Namaz-e-Istisqa", a voluntary prayer for rain often offered in times of calamities, said Talha Mahmood, spokesman for the provincial Religious Affairs department.

People prayed to Allah Almighty to end the dry spell and alleviate the health hazards caused by smog.

People are offering Namaz-e-Istisqa (prayers for rain) for rainfall to alleviate the hazardous conditions due to smog, at Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, on November 15, 2024. —PPI

The province, Pakistan's most populous, grapples every winter with smog, but air pollution has worsened in recent years, as a result of cold air trapping dust, low-grade diesel fumes and smoke from illegal stubble burning on fields.

Sajid Bashir, spokesman for the provincial Environment Department, attributed this year's severe pollution to a lack of rain in September and October. "Last year, rain spells reduced particulate matter; this year, we're still waiting," he said on Friday.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, announcing smog-reduction measures at a press conference, said the government had ordered the closure of construction, brick kilns, and furnace-based plants in Lahore and the city of Multan.

She said there would be a complete three-day lockdown from next Friday if the situation does not improve.

Last week the province ordered schools to close until Novovember 17, and on Friday the shift to online learning was extended for another week. Colleges and universities will also shut down, moving to virtual classes.

Authorities have already banned entry to parks, zoos, playgrounds and other public spaces.

Other parts of South Asia are also dealing with high levels of pollution and Punjab blames neighbouring India for contributing to its hazardous air quality. New Delhi, the world's most polluted capital, has banned non-essential construction, moved children to virtual classrooms and asked residents to avoid using coal and wood from Friday.