Martha Stewart reveals she ‘didn’t like’ process of filming documentary

Martha Stewart is not a big fan of her life documentary, Martha, as she shared, she disliked the process of filming.



Stewart has expressed her dissatisfaction on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the process of filming her life documentary.

Martha, explores her remarkable yet challenging journey through intimate interviews, never-before-seen photos, letters, and diary entries, all under the direction of R.J. Cutler.

The celebrity chef replied to Fallon upon asking her thoughts on the film, “Oh, yeah, the documentary is fine. It left out a lot, so I’m going to talk to them about maybe doing version two. There’s a lot more to my life. I mean, you know, I’ve lived a long time and I just thought, you know, maybe we’ve left out some stuff.”

She added that she “didn’t like” the process of filming for the documentary because “I don’t like going to psychiatrists and talking about your feelings and all of that stuff. And the director was so intense on delving.”

Stewart did agree that some “good stuff came out” in the doc and that the director “got some juice.”

However she did record her hate to the director as soon as the doc hit Netflix by saying, “I hate those last scenes. Hate them.”

As for director, Stewart’s criticism was not shocking as he recently addressed chef’s disapproval of the doc in conversation with The Town podcast.

“It wasn’t surprising to me that she would’ve made a different film that I made,” the filmmaker explained.

“She gave me her feedback, and she was upset that I didn’t make the changes she wanted to make. But this is the process. It takes a tremendous amount of courage on her part to trust me, I respect that. In return, I share the film with her and have conversations with her about the film. If she has ideas that I think are good ideas and will help the film that I’m making, I’ll take a good idea from anybody.”

Martha is currently available to watch on Netflix.