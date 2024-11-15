Inside Sophie Turner's fresh start after tumultuous divorce with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, after her split from Joe Jonas, has found solace in returning to her roots in England.

In a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 28-year-old actress shared her joy at being back home.

"I'm so happy to be back," she exclaimed. "It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I'm not in London, with my friends and family."

The Game of Thrones alum personal life underwent significant changes, including her divorce from Jonas, with whom she shares two daughters, Willa (4) and Delphine (2). Motherhood has transformed her.

"[Becoming a mother] changed me in every way," the actress reflected. "Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious, and I would isolate [myself] a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships."

Her romantic life has also blossomed, with British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson. The couple was first spotted together in October 2023 and has been inseparable since.

"They're in love," a source revealed.

Sophie made their romance Instagram official in January, and recently wished Perry a happy 30th birthday, calling him her "angel pie."

However, not everyone is thrilled about their relationship. Joe Jonas, reportedly, is struggling to come to terms with Sophie's newfound happiness.

"Joe's trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn't care that Sophie's with Peregrine now — but he absolutely cares," an insider shared. "It's humiliating she's bounced back so fast and he's still single... It's hard enough without her flaunting this relationship."

Those close to the Do Revenge actress believe her connection with Perry is genuine.

"But they've now been together nearly a year and are very serious," the source noted.

"She's saying she's so much happier dating a Brit, that Peregrine is a better match for her than Joe ever was. It's clear to everyone this is not a rebound romance. It's the real deal — and Joe's burning with jealousy!"