King Charles only looks at Queen Camilla for holding his tense heart.

King Charles marked his 76th birthday with a visit to a new food hub in southeast London, engaging warmly with volunteers to celebrate the first anniversary of the Coronation Food Project.

Body language expert Darren Stanton, analyzing the King’s recent public appearance, highlighted a noticeable shift in Charles's demeanor, attributing his relaxed and personable presence to the pivotal role of Queen Camilla in his life.

According to Stanton, Charles, who once appeared "quite reticent" in public—especially during early appearances like his engagement interview with Princess Diana—now shows a newfound ease and social warmth.

This transformation, Stanton suggests, is due to Camilla’s influence since their 2005 marriage, with the Queen serving as "a catalyst for change."

Reflecting on Charles’s earlier years, Stanton remarked that he "was never that confident," pointing to footage from his engagement interview with Princess Diana in the 1980s, where he appeared notably nervous, his gestures betraying his unease.

Back then, despite his popularity, the King often hesitated to interact closely with the public and rarely approached crowds.

Today, however, there’s a marked difference—particularly when Camilla is by his side.

He observed that Charles "becomes tense when she's not around," frequently seeking her presence at public events.

The Queen, meanwhile, offers him reassurance through subtle touches on his arm or back, gestures that seem to ground him.

With her less formal upbringing, she has helped him feel free to relax and move beyond strict royal protocols, encouraging a more open, affectionate side of the King.

"Camilla has empowered Charles to embrace his own leadership style," Stanton noted, adding that she has made him feel confident to "be the King he wants to be."

Her influence has become a quiet yet pivotal force behind the King’s evolving public persona, reflecting a partnership that has redefined his role in the monarchy.