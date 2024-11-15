Queen Mary reflects on Royal life and companions who stood by her

Queen Mary reveals personal stories of life.

Queen Mary, known for her elegant public appearances with King Frederik, recently gave royal followers a rare glimpse into her private life.

The Danish monarch, took to Instagram to share a charming photo of her two border collies, Coco and Grace, during an autumn walk in the forest.

Accompanying the image, she wrote, "Autumn colours," offering a serene snapshot away from the usual royal duties.

The post quickly caught the attention of her followers, many praising the Queen's photography skills.

"So beautiful! The Queen takes great pictures!" one follower commented, while another added, "Very beautiful, the two border collies are also my favorite. Compliments to the talented photographer, Queen Mary."

Known for their intelligence, loyalty, and trainability, border collies make an ideal choice for the royal household, where precision and order are key.

Her affectionate post offers a rare, heartwarming look at her life outside the palace, showcasing her love for nature and her beloved pets.

Mary isn’t the only royal with a talent for photography—The Princess of Wales has also earned praise for capturing intimate, at-home moments of her family.

Known for her down-to-earth nature, Kate has shared several heartfelt photos of Prince William and their children, offering the public a glimpse into their family life.