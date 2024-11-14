Kim Kardashian clears air about 'tone deaf' election day post

The mom-of-four explained who was really behind the post

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight on a recent Election Day Instagram post that many fans called “tone deaf.”

During an appearance on the What in the Winkler? podcast, the Kardashians star, 44, explained that her eight-year-old son, Saint, was actually responsible for the post made on November 6, which promoted his Fortnite channel on her Instagram just hours after Donald Trump’s victory.

Kardashian revealed that “Saint took my phone and posted” to promote his Fortnite channel, which earned the mom-of-four a lot of backlash.

“Please subscribe to my sons Fortnite channel of YouTube he will pick the best players to be in his clan,” the post read.

The Skims founder admitted she was “mortified” when her publicist reached out, asking if the post was intentional. “My publicist was like, ‘This is what you’re posting on Election Day?’” Kardashian recalled, laughing as she explained that Saint, of course, “has no idea” about the timing or significance of the day.

This wasn’t Saint’s first online blunder, Kardashian shared. Just last week, she had to delete his YouTube account after he posted videos critical of Vice President Kamala Harris.

With his newfound Fortnite channel, Kardashian said she’s working on setting boundaries but knows parenting isn’t always perfect. “You have to give yourself grace,” she said, adding that her son’s online antics are just part of the learning curve.