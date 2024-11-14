Gigi Hadid sets New York streets on fire with her glamorous walk

Gigi Hadid looks gorgeous in rugby shirt during a photo shoot in New York

Supermodel Gigi Hadid spellbound onlookers as she stepped in New York for a photo shoot on Wednesday.

The mother of one turned heads as she adorned a red-pink stripped rugby shirt tucked in blue jeans and wearing an eye-catching brown bomber jacket.

Bella Hadid's sister wore long dice shaped earrings with red nail polish, completing her makeover with bold reed lipstick.

To elevate her looks, the fashionista also wore a pairs of tan brogues with yellow-white long striped socks.

The 29-year-old was seen flashing gorgeous smile while leaning against a lamp post alongside giving a diva look as she struck a frame like pose and waving to the on-lookers as she crossed the zebra crossing.

The photo shoot came after she went on a date with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

Previously , a source claimed to the People Magazine that the couple are in “a full-blown relationship,” and that Hadid, “is very happy.”

After the split with Zayn Malik in 2021, Hadid allegedly had a brief romance with Leonardo Di Caprio before she was spotted with Cooper earlier in October, 2023.