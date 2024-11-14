Gossip Girl star Chanel Maya makes first statement after returning to home

Gossip Girl star Chanel Maya reveals dark secrets about family as she returns

Chanel Maya, known for her best character as Sawyer Bennett in a famous American drama series, blow the lid off as she revealed shocking details about her family.

The Gossip Girl actress, who went missing a month ago, has been found alive. She left her fans and loved ones concerned when the news of her sudden disappearance made headlines.

While revealing a dark side of her family, the star shared that she was exhausted by her relatives' behaviour.

The 36-year-old actor posted a video on her Instagram account, calming her fans down by telling them that she is fine now and getting better.

"My name is Chanel Banks I’m a 36-year-old American nobody," she said.

While speaking to True Crime News, Maya reflected on a heartbreaking journey in a statement, revealing that she is 'finally free.'

"I told my husband six days ago I was going to get baptised by one of my favourite pastors Pastor Robert Clancy."

While confessing further, the actress admitted that she found an opportunity to escape when her husband went to drop her to the airport.

Maya, who worked with Blake Lively in a viral comedy drama, further called out her family saying, "I will never allow myself to be silenced ever again."

Chanel, who got married last year, went missing on October 30, from her Los Angeles apartment. Her family grew desperate to know where she is, as her cousin lifted the lid saying 'something is not right.'