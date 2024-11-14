Zendaya spills tea on ‘Challengers’ cast ‘group chat’

Zendaya on 'Challengers' cast group chat

Zendaya revealed that the Challengers cast still stays in touch with a “group chat”.

In a conversation besides the star-studded lineup for the cover of Vanity Fair’s 31st Annual Hollywood Issue, the actress revealed what role she plays amongst the members of the group.

“There’s a group chat,” she shared. “I say I’m the mom of the group because I’m always like, ‘Hey, guys, checking in. Hope you’re okay.’ And to give them credit, they do respond. Mike’s the worst at responding, but we let that go.”

Zendaya featured in the discussion with “modern icons,” including Glen Powell, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Dev Patel, Sydney Sweeney, Josh O’Connor, Danielle Deadwyler, Jonathan Bailey, LISA, Ncuti Gatwa and Bill Skarsgård.

The actress stars in the sports-romance alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, and the trio made to the headlines because of the steamy scenes in the movie.

In addition to reflecting on the post-release chemistry between the cast, the Euphoria star also shared how she “felt so bad” filming certain scenes with co-star O’Connor, specifically the viral scene where Tashi spits on Patrick before resuming their weird romance.

“Man, I felt so bad with Josh. I was like, ‘I’m constantly just slapping you, and spitting on you. This is just so awful, I’m so sorry,'” Zendaya said. “He was just so cool about it.”