Katy Perry sends fans wild with big announcement

Katy Perry dishes on her plans for the next year

Popstar Katy Perry had some big secrets up her sleeve that she just shared with fans.

The 40-year-old songstress took to Instagram and shared a reel announcing her Mexico tour next year.

The video clip shows a montage of the Teenage Dream singer performing on stage while a mashup of her hit songs plays in the background.

Perry then announces that she is in Mexico city pointing towards a billboard promoting her The Lifetimes Tour.

The Roar singer addresses her Mexican fans, asking them to get the tickets and says “It’s gonna be a dance party for the lifetime!”

Perry wrote a sweet and simple caption sharing the details of the tour, “THE LIFETIMES TOUR, MEXICO” and revealed the dates to be “April & May 2025.”

Fans could not contain their excitement as one wrote, “OMG THANKS MOTHER SEE YOU AGAIN IN GUADALAJARA.”

And another chimed in, “You love your [Mexican] fans so much!!!”

While fans from around the globe requested the popstar to perform in their countries.

This comes after the popstar’s latest album 143 was met with much criticism. Perry’s seventh album which was centred on the theme of women empowerment included collaboration with producer Lukasz Gottwald, better known as Dr Luke.

Dr Luke appeared to be a controversial choice to fans as he had been involved in a lawsuit with Kesha for the accusations of physical and verbal abuse.

The case was settled outside the court but the subject of his contribution to a women empowerment album remained under debate.