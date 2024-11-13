Laura Prepon and Ben Foster call it quits after five years of marriage

The pair tied the knot in 2018 and share two children together

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster’s marriage has reached its end after five years together.

Court documents obtained by People magazine reveal that Foster, 44, recently filed for divorce from the That ’70s Show alum, also 44, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation.

He noted the couple’s official split date as September 9, 2023, and requested the court to uphold their 2018 prenuptial agreement, ensuring an “equitable division” of assets and debts. Foster also asked the court to include the couple’s agreed-upon parenting plan and marital dissolution terms in the final decree, as well as for each party to cover their own attorney fees and split any additional court costs.

The pair, who were friends before becoming romantically involved in 2016, announced their engagement that October and welcomed their first child, daughter Ella, the following summer.

In 2018, Prepon shared their wedding news with a heartfelt black-and-white photo on social media, captioning it, “Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!”

Their family expanded in 2020 with the birth of their second child, whom Prepon introduced on Instagram with an emotional post: “Welcoming home our new bundle of love. Overwhelmed with gratitude.”